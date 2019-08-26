Sign up
Photo 1427
Tower of Joy - GOT
26th August 2019
26th Aug 19
Juan B.
ace
@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other. You can also follow me on Flickr :...
Juan B.
ace
The tower of Joy it is located at "Castillo de Zafra" , between Milmarcos and Hombrados villages. A quiet place that became popular after the sixth seasson of Game of Thrones. It is as far as 40 km from my village where I expend vacations.
February 9th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
What an interesting structure, beautiful coloured stone work.
February 9th, 2022
