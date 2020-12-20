Previous
MACBA - Museum of Contemporary Art by jborrases
Photo 1515

MACBA - Museum of Contemporary Art

A place for art, World Press Photo 2020 exhibition, homeland of skaters and many more. And a Covid free place because no one wears mask in correct position.
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Juan B.

@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other. You can also follow me on Flickr :...
