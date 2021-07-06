Sign up
Photo 1576
Picasso
A beautiful spray paint from Jose Gallino (
https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gallino_Art
) , as known as
@gallinoart
. You can check his work on google:
https://www.google.com/search?q=gallinoart&rlz=1C1ASUM_enES702ES702&hl=es&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjmnZ25rc_xAhUz5OAKHaVjA-oQ_AUoAnoECAEQBA&biw=1648&bih=858
Street paintings are ephimer. One day exists the next don't. I like to visit some places of the city from time to time to look new works from street artists.
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
Juan B.
ace
@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other. You can also follow me on Flickr :...
1569
1570
1571
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
