A beautiful spray paint from Jose Gallino ( https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gallino_Art ) , as known as @gallinoart . You can check his work on google: https://www.google.com/search?q=gallinoart&rlz=1C1ASUM_enES702ES702&hl=es&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjmnZ25rc_xAhUz5OAKHaVjA-oQ_AUoAnoECAEQBA&biw=1648&bih=858 Street paintings are ephimer. One day exists the next don't. I like to visit some places of the city from time to time to look new works from street artists.