Previous
Next
Picasso by jborrases
Photo 1576

Picasso

A beautiful spray paint from Jose Gallino ( https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gallino_Art ) , as known as @gallinoart. You can check his work on google: https://www.google.com/search?q=gallinoart&rlz=1C1ASUM_enES702ES702&hl=es&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjmnZ25rc_xAhUz5OAKHaVjA-oQ_AUoAnoECAEQBA&biw=1648&bih=858

Street paintings are ephimer. One day exists the next don't. I like to visit some places of the city from time to time to look new works from street artists.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Juan B.

ace
@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other. You can also follow me on Flickr :...
431% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise