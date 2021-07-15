Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1584
Modern Times
I watch this movie when I was a child and I like It, as all the movies I watched of this genious.
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Juan B.
ace
@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other. You can also follow me on Flickr :...
1606
photos
64
followers
62
following
433% complete
View this month »
1577
1578
1579
1580
1581
1582
1583
1584
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
15th July 2021 7:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
blackandwhite
,
walking
,
barcelona
,
sony
,
wandering
,
samyang
,
gracia
,
sonya7
,
sonyalpha
,
walkbyshooting
,
elborn
,
samyang35mmf18
,
viladegracia
Pat Thacker
Very cool shot!
I love all the geometric shapes and the brilliant artwork, fav.
July 15th, 2021
Suzanne
ace
This is a great image. A favourite.
July 15th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I love all the geometric shapes and the brilliant artwork, fav.