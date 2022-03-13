Previous
Bleeding Heart by jborrases
Photo 1668

Bleeding Heart

A very interesting spray paint from the Street Artist "Magia Trece". Here It is his link to instagram: https://www.instagram.com/magiatrece/
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Juan B.

@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other. You can also follow me on Flickr :...
