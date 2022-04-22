Previous
Restaurant at the corner by jborrases
Restaurant at the corner

At the square next to this corner, Woody Allen filmed part of "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" movie. Plaza Sant Felip Neri was transformed into a cozy restaurant
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Juan B.

@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other.
