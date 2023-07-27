Sign up
Previous
Photo 1726
Tribute to Francisco Ibáñez
"Mortadelo and Filemón" are sad about the lost of their father, Francisco Ibáñez, the spanish comic cartoonist artist who passed away. This is a tribute of a spray paint street artist Miguel Ángel Pérez
https://www.instagram.com/absure2000_sac_156_tsf_cpa_tkb
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
Juan B.
ace
@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other.
Tags
blackandwhite
,
street
,
comic
,
bw
,
ibanez
,
artist
,
spraypaint
,
cartonist
,
santmarti
