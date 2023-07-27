Previous
Tribute to Francisco Ibáñez by jborrases
Photo 1726

Tribute to Francisco Ibáñez

"Mortadelo and Filemón" are sad about the lost of their father, Francisco Ibáñez, the spanish comic cartoonist artist who passed away. This is a tribute of a spray paint street artist Miguel Ángel Pérez
https://www.instagram.com/absure2000_sac_156_tsf_cpa_tkb
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Juan B.

ace
@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other. You can also follow me on Flickr :...
472% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise