The old and the new by jborrases
Photo 1731

The old and the new

This four archs are the remains of the Roman Era Aquedut of Barcino to became part of the dividing wall of a building
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Juan B.

@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other. You can also follow me on Flickr :...
Corinne C ace
They were made to last!
August 1st, 2023  
