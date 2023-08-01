Sign up
Photo 1731
The old and the new
This four archs are the remains of the Roman Era Aquedut of Barcino to became part of the dividing wall of a building
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
Juan B.
ace
@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other.
Tags
52wc-2023-w31
Corinne C
ace
They were made to last!
August 1st, 2023
