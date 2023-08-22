Previous
The Kiss by jborrases
Photo 1752

The Kiss

A mosaic of thousands of instagram pictures that conform two persons kissing. A brilliant artwork of artist Joan Fontcuberta and Antoni Comella for the ceramic part. Feel free to look more of the artist on google: https://www.google.com/search?q=joan+fontcuberta. This is also a previous post of that spot: https://365project.org/jborrases/365/2016-06-02
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Juan B.

ace
@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other. You can also follow me on Flickr :...
480% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great street art
August 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise