Previous
Photo 1752
The Kiss
A mosaic of thousands of instagram pictures that conform two persons kissing. A brilliant artwork of artist Joan Fontcuberta and Antoni Comella for the ceramic part. Feel free to look more of the artist on google:
https://www.google.com/search?q=joan+fontcuberta.
This is also a previous post of that spot:
https://365project.org/jborrases/365/2016-06-02
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
1
1
Corinne C
ace
Great street art
August 22nd, 2023
