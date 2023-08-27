Sign up
Photo 1757
Second Hand Sunday Market
Against all odds, this market never stops. Heavy rains are coming with precipitations up to 50 liters per square meter.
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
Juan B.
ace
@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other.
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
August 27th, 2023
borof
ace
It must be a cool place. Where is it located in Barcelona?
August 27th, 2023
