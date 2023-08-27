Previous
Second Hand Sunday Market by jborrases
Photo 1757

Second Hand Sunday Market

Against all odds, this market never stops. Heavy rains are coming with precipitations up to 50 liters per square meter.
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Juan B.

@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other. You can also follow me on Flickr :...
Joan Robillard
Fantastic
August 27th, 2023  
borof
It must be a cool place. Where is it located in Barcelona?
August 27th, 2023  
