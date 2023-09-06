Sign up
Photo 1767
Subway
You would feel like a mole but It's faster than the bus.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
2
0
Juan B.
ace
@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other. You can also follow me on Flickr :...
1792
photos
50
followers
52
following
484% complete
1767
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
6th September 2023 8:20pm
Tags
blackandwhite
,
subway
,
travel
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
September 6th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A cool shot of the subway stairs. I love to take the subway so much better than driving in congested cities!
September 6th, 2023
