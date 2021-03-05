Previous
Next
Shadowy Leaf by jbritt
Photo 690

Shadowy Leaf

5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

Joan Britt

@jbritt
I've been taking photos off and on since I was a young child. I spent hours and hours in the darkroom my father built in...
190% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise