Previous
Next
Day 150: Babysitting Babies by jeanniec57
Photo 1950

Day 150: Babysitting Babies

Taking care of baby birds is a lot of work --- every 15 minutes they are demanding food and in between that time they are creating waste. Cleaning and feeding is a full-time job! But, I have the best job in the world.
30th May 2022 30th May 22

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
534% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise