Previous
Next
Christmas lights by jeff
Photo 1048

Christmas lights

Finally managed to get out in the gardens today
20th December 2019 20th Dec 19

Jeff Witts

ace
@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise