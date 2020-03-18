Previous
Social distancing by jeff
Photo 1091

Social distancing

I'm usually working inside but even though Blickling Hall is closed there's still 5,000 acres of parkland to explore.
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Jeff Witts

@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
Photo Details

