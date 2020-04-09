Previous
All by Myself by jeff
Photo 1102

All by Myself

Except for you, deer. You never know who you're going to meet in the woods!
9th April 2020

Jeff Witts

ace
@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
