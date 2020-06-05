Sign up
Photo 1143
Hailstones!
The first rain for over a month and it feels like winter. Today's walk is cancelled.
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
Jeff Witts
@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
