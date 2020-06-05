Previous
Next
Hailstones! by jeff
Photo 1143

Hailstones!

The first rain for over a month and it feels like winter. Today's walk is cancelled.
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Jeff Witts

ace
@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
313% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise