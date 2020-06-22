Previous
Nearly home by jeff
Photo 1154

Nearly home

Walking home from town through woods & fields wherever possible, but often on the road. These poppies were on the verge beside one of the few bits of pavement.
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

Jeff Witts

Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
