Photo 1204
Wine by candlelight 2
At least 4 power-cuts today, but fortunately none of them lasted very long. This time I was prepared and had the means to light some candles, but the power came back on after lighting this one.
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
0
0
Jeff Witts
ace
@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
2664
photos
16
followers
30
following
329% complete
View this month »
Views
13
Album
2015 - 2019
