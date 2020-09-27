Previous
Wine by candlelight 2 by jeff
Wine by candlelight 2

At least 4 power-cuts today, but fortunately none of them lasted very long. This time I was prepared and had the means to light some candles, but the power came back on after lighting this one.
27th September 2020

Jeff Witts

Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
