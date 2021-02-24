Previous
Next
Kelling Hospital by jeff
Photo 1259

Kelling Hospital

The complex includes an NHS surgery, pharmacy and dentist. There's also a village stores and Post Office alongside. It's also the only place that my car has been to this year!
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Jeff Witts

ace
@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
344% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise