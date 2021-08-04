Previous
Next
Hedge cutting by jeff
Photo 1339

Hedge cutting

I wonder if he'll come and do mine next?
4th August 2021 4th Aug 21

Jeff Witts

ace
@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
366% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise