That's not my puppy by jeff
Photo 1365

That's not my puppy

The dog has eaten the tap on the water butt. Fortunately I had a spare one. Unfortunately I needed to get inside the water butt in order to replace it. This involved sawing through the old tap to drain out all the water!
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Jeff Witts

