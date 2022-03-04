Previous
Next
It's Friday so it must be badminton day by jeff
Photo 1458

It's Friday so it must be badminton day

4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Jeff Witts

ace
@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
399% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise