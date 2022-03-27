Previous
Next
Music, light reading and pleasant portraits to enjoy by jeff
Photo 1471

Music, light reading and pleasant portraits to enjoy

27th March 2022 27th Mar 22

Jeff Witts

ace
@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
403% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise