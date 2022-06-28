Previous
Home cooking by jeff
Photo 1524

Home cooking

It was supposed to be chicken & bacon pie, but I never found any pastry. The potatoes were a bit of a luxury as the pie contained mash. The mixed veg was collected up from the bottom of the freezer drawer.
28th June 2022

Jeff Witts

@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
