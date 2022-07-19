Previous
Next
Ice cream kind of day by jeff
Photo 1542

Ice cream kind of day

It was frustrating seeing the ice cream stall from my window, but a pleasant surprise to hear that we could all pick up a free one on our way out.
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Jeff Witts

ace
@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
422% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise