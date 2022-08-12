Previous
Post badminton shopping trip by jeff
Photo 1556

Post badminton shopping trip

to replenish my stock of low alcohol beer for when I'm out and about. Can't recommend Ghost Ship enough - it tastes just like the real thing!
12th August 2022

Jeff Witts

@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
