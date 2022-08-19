Previous
Normal for Norfolk by jeff
Normal for Norfolk

Just not normal for badminton. Looks like there's going to be a bit of a do in here later.
19th August 2022

Jeff Witts

ace
@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
Wylie ace
wow, is that boxed grog? Looks like a party.
August 20th, 2022  
