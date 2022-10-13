The end of an era?

I've greatly enjoyed keeping up to 6 chickens for the past 14 years, apart from a short break whilst moving house. But there's now an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone covering the entire county and the village falls within two 3km protection zones. Although none of my hens appear to have succumbed to the disease during all the recent flockdowns, I now just have one solitary chicken left. She's not happy shut in by herself, and I no longer get the enjoyment from keeping them that I used to. I'm unlikely to be getting any more, so sorry to everyone who have enjoyed their eggs.