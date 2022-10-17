Sign up
Photo 1597
First bunch of grapes
Too small and sour for human consumption, but a nice treat for my lonely imprisoned hen.
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
0
0
Jeff Witts
ace
@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
3057
photos
17
followers
23
following
437% complete
