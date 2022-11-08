Previous
Next
More repairs by jeff
Photo 1610

More repairs

But the building is over 400 years old
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Jeff Witts

ace
@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
441% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise