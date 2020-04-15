Previous
Backlit with iPhone 11 Pro Max by jeffjones
257 / 365

Backlit with iPhone 11 Pro Max

My son takes a quick look up from his video screen. Used Topaz DeNoise AI to clean up the digital noise.
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Jeff Jones

@jeffjones
Nikon D7200, 7500, D4; DJI Mavic Air, and new iPhone 11 Pro Max. Like Rick Sammon says, "I specialize in not specializing." It is...
