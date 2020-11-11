Previous
Sports Photography award by jeffjones
Even though I do not work as an employee for the newspaper anymore, I do freelance shooting for sports. They liked one of my images from the state wrestling tournament enough to enter it into the NMPA awards and I got first place.
11th November 2020 11th Nov 20

Jeff Jones

