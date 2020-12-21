Previous
Dusk at the Colorado River by jeffjones
Photo 629

Dusk at the Colorado River

Bill Williams Nature Preserve - between Lake Havasu and Parker, AZ.
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Jeff Jones

@jeffjones
Nikon D7200, 7500, D4; DJI Mavic Air, and new iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Photo Details

