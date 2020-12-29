Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 641
Black and white
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeff Jones
ace
@jeffjones
Nikon D7200, 7500, D4; DJI Mavic Air, and new iPhone 11 Pro Max. Like Rick Sammon says, "I specialize in not specializing." It is...
971
photos
27
followers
81
following
175% complete
View this month »
634
635
636
637
638
639
640
641
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365 Project
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Korcsog Károly
ace
The point is in the details! I love this depiction!
December 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close