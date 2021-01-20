Previous
Next
Stark tree by jeffjones
Photo 662

Stark tree

Originally shot this in color with blue sky and some orange tint to the branches. Playing with different presets in the "I Love Film" app I decided I liked the high contrast look with the stark graphic design better.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Jeff Jones

ace
@jeffjones
Nikon D7200, 7500, D4; DJI Mavic Air, and new iPhone 11 Pro Max. Like Rick Sammon says, "I specialize in not specializing." It is...
183% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise