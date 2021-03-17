Sign up
Photo 763
Acorns
Found these at a road side rest area a few days ago. Thousands of broken nuts all over, and a trio of squirrels roaming around. I was actually surprised to find two intact.
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
Jeff Jones
ace
@jeffjones
Nikon D7200, 7500, D4; DJI Mavic Air, and new iPhone 11 Pro Max.
1098
photos
39
followers
104
following
209% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 Project
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
16th March 2021 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
This is lovely!
March 17th, 2021
