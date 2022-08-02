Previous
Pedal Faster by jeffjones
Photo 1029

Pedal Faster

Monsoon rain starting during my bike ride.
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

Jeff Jones

Bill Ososki
Nice catch. Dodged it on your bike I presume?
August 23rd, 2022  
