Photo 1073
West Fargo drone evening
24th November 2022
24th Nov 22
Jeff Jones
ace
@jeffjones
Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
Tags
air
,
north
,
dakota
,
drone
,
mavic
,
dji
ace
Lovely view with the snow.
November 25th, 2022
