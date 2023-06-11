Sign up
Photo 1207
Deer on iPhone
I stopped to take a photo of a sculpture, and this deer walked right into the frame behind it. I hated using the digital zoom on the iPhone, and I can tell the difference on a big screen, but on casual viewing it looks decent.
11th June 2023
11th Jun 23
Jeff Jones
ace
@jeffjones
Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 project: 2015-
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
13th June 2023 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful capture
June 20th, 2023
