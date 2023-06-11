Previous
Deer on iPhone by jeffjones
Photo 1207

Deer on iPhone

I stopped to take a photo of a sculpture, and this deer walked right into the frame behind it. I hated using the digital zoom on the iPhone, and I can tell the difference on a big screen, but on casual viewing it looks decent.
11th June 2023 11th Jun 23

Jeff Jones

@jeffjones
Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A beautiful capture
June 20th, 2023  
