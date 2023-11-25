Sign up
Photo 1274
Fargo Airport Plane display after Lightroom
Used some of the techniques I learned from Matt Kloskowski in his "No Light, No Problem" course. The original is in my alternate album.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
1
0
Jeff Jones
ace
@jeffjones
Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
1663
photos
38
followers
89
following
349% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
365 project: 2015-
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
25th November 2023 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
airport
,
edit
,
fargo
,
lightroom
Jeff Jones
ace
The original photo is here:
https://365project.org/jeffjones/48-alt1/2023-11-25
November 27th, 2023
