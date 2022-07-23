Previous
Urban Art by jenbo
Urban Art

Spotted this the other day. Reminded me the Upfest starts this week. That's the Urban Art Festival. Love seeing the new street art popping up around the town and hope to get out there and capture some of the colourful murals.
