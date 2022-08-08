Previous
It's a Bug's Life by jenbo
27 / 365

It's a Bug's Life

Look closely or you'll miss it! This little grasshopper basking in the summer sunshine.
8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
7% complete

View this month

Photo Details

