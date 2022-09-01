Sign up
54 / 365
Tending their nest
I love this tender picture of these two Pelicans. Such clumsy looking birds but such great care taken over their precious nest.
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
Jenny
@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
Tags
love
,
nest
,
pelican
,
care
