Pretty Polly by jenbo
56 / 365

Pretty Polly

Last of my shots brought to you from a recent visit to Birdland, Bourton on the Water in the Cotswolds.
This chap had an awful lot to say for himself! (Or maybe it was a female)
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
15% complete

Photo Details

Kartia ace
Aren't they beautiful birds? Wonderful colours, sounds like an enjoyable trip.
September 5th, 2022  
Jenny
Yes. Loved it. There was also some beautiful smaller birds, including lorikeets. Sadly, not so easy to capture when they are in an aviary.😢
September 5th, 2022  
