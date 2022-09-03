Sign up
Previous
Next
56 / 365
Pretty Polly
Last of my shots brought to you from a recent visit to Birdland, Bourton on the Water in the Cotswolds.
This chap had an awful lot to say for himself! (Or maybe it was a female)
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
2
0
Jenny
@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S9050
Taken
2nd September 2022 12:45pm
Tags
parrot
,
bird
,
amazon
,
polly
Kartia
ace
Aren't they beautiful birds? Wonderful colours, sounds like an enjoyable trip.
September 5th, 2022
Jenny
Yes. Loved it. There was also some beautiful smaller birds, including lorikeets. Sadly, not so easy to capture when they are in an aviary.😢
September 5th, 2022
