Platinum Jubilee Week by jenbo
Platinum Jubilee Week

A poignant reminder to celebration Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne.
My sister made this for the celebrations. We had wonderful Jubilee street party and she took centre stage at the top of the street.
Happier times!
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
