Choppy Seas by jenbo
Choppy Seas

Fill in capture from a few weeks ago. The view reminded me of some of the Victorian picture postcards of the time. Love the rough choppy tide!
The windsurfer gives it away though!!
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
