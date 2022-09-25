Previous
Let them eat cake! by jenbo
77 / 365

Let them eat cake!

I couldn't resist these yummy cakes!
The sun shone and 'Eat Weston' delivered a fabulous Food and Drink Festival this weekend.
Not a technically great capture, but I had to snap quickly as the cakes were disappearing as fast as they were put out!
Jenny

@jenbo
