London Paddington Platform 1 by jenbo
London Paddington Platform 1

The home of the Great Western Railway since 1838 and of course, Paddington Bear.
Designed by the great Isambard Kingdom Brunel.
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
