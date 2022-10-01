Previous
River Medway by jenbo
84 / 365

River Medway

The beautiful River Medway in Kent. Had hoped to go for a canal trip today. Sadly, all boats cancelled, presumably due to Strike Action?
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Jenny

@jenbo
